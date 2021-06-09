Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

