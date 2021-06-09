BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

