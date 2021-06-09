Brightline Capital Management LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. Antero Resources makes up approximately 4.1% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 73,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,067. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.