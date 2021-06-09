Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

