Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$250.00 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$248.92.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$213.95 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$219.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.91.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

