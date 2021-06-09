Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.50.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $176.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

