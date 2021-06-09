Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $5,802,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

