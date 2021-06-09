Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 319 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

