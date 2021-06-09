Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

