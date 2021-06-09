Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,090,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.
Shares of GE stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
