Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

