Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $364.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

