Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

