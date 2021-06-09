Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

