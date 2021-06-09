Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 707,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,333 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $15.48.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,189,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,361,000 after buying an additional 151,089 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,308.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,686,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 2,495,379 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

