Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

