BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.66 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 5,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

