Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $135,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. 4,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

