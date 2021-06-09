Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Hits $15.86 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $1.70 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00943335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.39 or 0.09340188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050132 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

