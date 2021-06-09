BOMB Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $208,971.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,123.48 or 0.99911315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00072184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,350 coins and its circulating supply is 905,562 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

