BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

