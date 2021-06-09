BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

