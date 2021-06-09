BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.