BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

