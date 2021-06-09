BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $517.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.37 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

