Bobby Riley Sells 3,000 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00.

NYSE REPX opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

