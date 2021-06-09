BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of LEO opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
