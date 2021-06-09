BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Steelcase worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.45. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.