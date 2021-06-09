BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 723 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

