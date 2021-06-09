BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,665 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of The Children’s Place worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

