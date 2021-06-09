BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,665 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of The Children’s Place worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Shares of PLCE
opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
