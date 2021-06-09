BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,450 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.15.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

