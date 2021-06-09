BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,331 shares of company stock worth $2,664,156. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $256.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.90 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

