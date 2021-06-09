BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

