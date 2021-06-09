BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $808,000 Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 216.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IMAX were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

