BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $790,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.