BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000.

NYSE WMK opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

