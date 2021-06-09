BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 616 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.