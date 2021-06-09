BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Outperform

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $59.12 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.