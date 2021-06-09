BMO Capital Markets Raises UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $85.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.