Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 2,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.