Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.77. Blucora shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 244,625 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blucora alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.