Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $71,388.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.00916535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.00 or 0.09015729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049495 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

