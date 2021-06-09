BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $350,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRE. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

