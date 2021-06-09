BlackRock Inc. Has $358.76 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingevity worth $358,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92.
In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
