BlackRock Inc. Has $358.76 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingevity worth $358,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

