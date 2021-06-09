BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $337,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in XPeng by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

