BlackRock Inc. Acquires 119,943 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.54% of Magellan Health worth $354,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

