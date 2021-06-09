BlackRock Inc. Acquires 114,981 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $326,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $305,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

