BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 135.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

