BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 103.30 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.85. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54.28 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of £120.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.74.

