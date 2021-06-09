BitcoinHD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00005757 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.61 million and $3.05 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00229174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00211460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.01310528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.16 or 1.00368321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

